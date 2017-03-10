Wayne Rooney’s time at Man United may not be over just yet

Wayne Rooney will be offered an ambassadorial role at Manchester United even if he leaves the club in the summer, according to The Sun.

Rooney has firmly carved his name into the Man United hall of fame for his stellar service throughout an illustrious career at Old Trafford. He has made 550 appearances for the Premier League giants, finding the back of the net 250 times. His 250th goal for the club was a significant milestone, as in the process of scoring it he came Man United’s all-time top goalscorer.

Rooney has also won 15 pieces of silverware during his time at Old Trafford. His importance under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship may have diminished, but he remains an important figure in the club’s history.

It’s for that reason that The Sun believe he will be offered a role at the club beyond his playing days. The tabloid believe that he will be offered an ambassadorial role, even if he departs in the summer.