Arsenal fans plan banner for away day as Wenger protest gets out of hand

ArsenalFanTV have suggested that a section of supporters are allegedly planning to fly a ‘No new contract’ banner over the Hawthorns next week.

The Gunners are in FA Cup action this weekend when they host Lincoln at the Emirates, but this relates to their Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion next weekend.

It’s claimed by AFTV, as seen in the tweet below, that the banner is being prepared and if true, it’s just the latest incident in an escalating situation in north London with disgruntled supporters showing their displeasure towards Arsene Wenger.

Rumour has it #Arsenal fans have arranged a 'No New Contract' banner to be flown over the Hawthorns when we play West Bromwich next week. — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 11, 2017

The French tactician’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but as of yet, he has refused to reveal his intentions as a contract renewal is widely speculated to be on the table for him if he wants to stay.

Having crashed out of the Champions League in midweek, dropped out of the Premier League top four last weekend and faced growing number of supporters in a protest march ahead of the Bayern Munich clash on Tuesday night, it isn’t looking good for Wenger.

Nevertheless, he has remained defiant and will hope that progression in the FA Cup will provide him and the players with some welcome relief.

It won’t be enough for many though who are adamant that things must change on the bench, and if this is the latest stint pulled off to get the board’s attention, then they will believe it’s a good idea.

For all the grief that Wenger gets though, apparently this is a step too far for most supporters who shared their feelings on Twitter…

@ArsenalFanTV Classy, 67 yr old man, who has given 20 yrs service having banners flown about him. Want your AFC back, Blame Stan,Chips & co — DavMol83 (@davmol83) March 11, 2017

@ArsenalFanTV I'm Wenger out but that's going too far. Wenger has been the best manager in our history got to relax here. — Mo Timbo (@Mo_Tmbo) March 11, 2017