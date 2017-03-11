Manchester City right-back wants return to London with West Ham said to be interested in securing his services

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is interested in joining West Ham United in the summer, according to The Sun.

Sagna established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal. He made 284 appearances for the Gunners before moving to rivals Manchester City. He has made 81 appearances for City, winning the League Cup in 2016.

Now 34-years-old, Sagna can no longer be considered an important member of Pep Guardiola’s side, and as The Sun report, he could subsequently look for the Etihad exit door in the summer transfer window.

The Sun believe that he would interested in moving to City’s Premier League counterparts West Ham. The tabloid believe that the former French international is keen to return to London, where he lived during his time at Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether the move will materialise in the summer, The Sun believe that Slaven Bilic would be interested in bringing Sagna to the London Stadium.