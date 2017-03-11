Granit Xhaka maintains awful disciplinary record with brainless tackle vs Lincoln City

At least Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is consistent, albeit consistently dreadful at tackling.

The Switzerland international maintained his awful disciplinary record on Saturday evening by picking up a yellow card for a brainless foul on Lincoln City striker Matt Rhead.

24' Deserved Yellow card for Xhaka following shocking challenge on Rhead — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) March 11, 2017

Xhaka had no need to lunge in on Rhead as Arsenal had Lincoln pinned back inside their own penalty area, but it seems he just loves collecting bookings.