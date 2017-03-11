Highly-rated 17-year-old Liverpool and Tottenham target set to agree deal

Inter youngster Andrea Pinamonti is reportedly set to sign a professional contract with the club, despite interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye of the Premier League duo with his form so far this season, as he has netted 17 goals in 21 games for the Primavera youth team.

Having also made his senior debut for the Nerazzurri this season, the future is bright for the talented teenager as Tuttosport claim that he’s ready to commit his future to the club.

With his 18th birthday fast approaching in May, he’ll be able to sign his first professional deal with both Liverpool and Spurs hoping to swoop in and prise him away as the report adds that both clubs showed interest in the January transfer window.

Their plan would ultimately have been to make their move in the summer, but it looks as though Pinamonti is going to force them to look elsewhere as he evidently prefers a future in Milan with talks already underway over the basic elements of the new contract.

It forms part of a bigger strategy from Inter to tie down key players to new contracts, with Stefano Pioli hoping to deliver Champions League football to the hierarchy next season.

With the Suning Group backing them financially, it all promises a successful future for Inter, although they will want to bring through talented youth players where possible and Pinamonti certainly fits the bill.

Their gain will be the loss of Liverpool and Tottenham though, with both Premier League outfits looking to bolster their attacking options. Jurgen Klopp will need more firepower with Daniel Sturridge seemingly not up to the job, while Mauricio Pochettino still needs quality and depth behind Harry Kane at White Hart Lane.