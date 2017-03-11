(Image) Harry Kane poses with player of the month award after bagging four goals in three appearances in February

Harry Kane has been named Premier League player of the month for February.

Kane has been in fine form for Tottenham, and bagged three goals in four Premier League appearances last month. He took his tally for the season up to 24, and is on track to record the best goal scoring season of his professional career.

The player of the month accolade was well deserved, and there can be no arguments that it was awarded to the England international. We imagine there are plenty more of these to come.