Liverpool fans are loving Luis Suarez’s latest family photo

Luis Suarez took to Twitter this morning to post the photo below along with the caption: “This picture tells everything”.

This picture tells everything ?????my beloved family makes me so HAPPY ??????? pic.twitter.com/7iyhAXTL2h — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 11, 2017

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed that the Barcelona striker’s six-year-old daughter, Delfina, is wearing a Liverpool shirt. What does that tell?

@LuisSuarez9 Delfina is wearing Liverpool jersey ??? — Zizou (@baertra15_) March 11, 2017

Multiple Reds fans picked up on this, with many also keen to point out that Delfina is an anagram of Anfield…

Delfina was actually born before Suarez moved to Liverpool in 2011, so her name is probably just a romantic coincidence.

And, while the fact his daughter is still happy to be seen in LFC red probably doesn’t mean much either, let’s allow Liverpool fans to dream that the Uruguayan superstar could one day return to Merseyside.

Such a return will certainly not happen in the short-term, with Suarez currently a vital player for Barca.

Suarez is arguably the best striker on the planet right now, having scored 76 goals in 86 La Liga games, providing 39 assists in the process.

However, he is only 30 and could potentially still return to Liverpool at some point in the next five or six seasons, once his form dips and Barcelona upgrade.

@LuisSuarez9 and Delfina in the Liverpool kit :))) you’ll return one day luis ? — Ethan M (@ethansnit) March 11, 2017

@LuisSuarez9 Liverpool top! Yes lad! — mr haricot vert (@8629Fissile) March 11, 2017