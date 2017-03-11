Liverpool transfer news: Contract rebel demands £100k-a-week, Klopp ends talk of swoop for PL ace

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is reportedly demanding double his current salary in order to sign an extension with the Reds as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal.

The 23-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up under Jurgen Klopp, and so there seems to be a stand-off between the two parties.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp wants to keep Can and is hopeful that a compromise can be reached. However, the German international is seeking a deal worth £100,000-a-week, which is double what he is currently earning, and it’s added that Liverpool aren’t convinced he’s worth that yet.

In turn, negotiations have been put on hold until the end of the season, but time is certainly running out for them to reach an agreement as it seems as though both parties will have to be flexible if Can is to remain at Anfield moving forward.

With Jordan Henderson sidelined due to injury currently, Can has the perfect opportunity to continue to impress Klopp and help the club secure Champions League football next season. If he can do that, it would undoubtedly do his cause for a new deal no harm.

Meanwhile, Klopp has also spoken out on the Liverpool goalkeeping situation with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius attracting their critics this season.

While many would have expected a shot-stopper to be high on the priority list given that the current two stars have shown that they are prone to consistently making costly errors, the Reds boss isn’t interested in adding another to his squad.

Joe Hart is specifically mentioned by The Mirror as a possible target as the England international continues to impress while on his season-long loan deal at Torino from Manchester City.

However, it doesn’t appear as though he’ll be moving to Anfield any time soon as he continues to face an uncertain future.

“We have these really, really good goalkeepers.

“We have with [39-year-old third-choice Alex] Manninger, a wonderful professional player, in the squad which helps the squad a lot. We have young players in behind including Danny Ward [out at Championship promotion chasers Huddersfield] on loan.

“Our situation is as good as possible.”