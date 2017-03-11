Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City player ratings: 8/10 Sane impresses with Aguero on mark

Manchester City coasted into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and a date at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero sent Pep Guardiola’s side marching on, and in truth it could have been so many more had they taken their chances and if an inspired Brad Guzan wasn’t stopping them.

After the disappointment of being held by Stoke City in the Premier League in midweek which was a huge setback for their title ambitions, Guardiola is on the hunt for silverware in his first season in charge in England and he is another step closer to realising that objective.

Silva scored early to put them in control, and although there was a spirited effort from the home side to try and turn things on their head, they were unable to do so as Claudio Bravo kept a much-welcomed clean sheet for the visitors.

Boro had no answer for Leroy Sane’s direct running and pace in particular, while Aguero produced a classy finish to get on the scoresheet. Guardiola will be pleased across the board with the performances that he got from his players, while Aitor Karanka will be disappointed to see his side’s cup run come to an end.

Middlesbrough player ratings: Guzan 8; Fabio 6, Barragan 6, Gibson 6, Bernardo 5; Leadbitter 6, De Roon 6, Clayton 6; Traore 7, Gestede 6, Stuani 6.

Substitutes: Negredo 6, Fry 6, Ramirez 6.

Manchester City player ratings: Bravo 6; Zabaleta 8, Stones 7, Otamendi 7, Clichy 6; Toure 7; Sterling 8, De Bruyne 7, Silva 8, Sane 8; Aguero 8.

Substitutes: Nolito 6, Fernando 6, Iheanacho 6.