Middlesbrough v Man City Live Stream – Watch FA Cup Clash from Riverside Lunchtime

We’ve another round of FA Cup clashes this weekend with Middlesbrough facing Manchester City in the lunchtime kickoff (KO 12:15).

Despite being drawn at home for this FA Cup tie, Middlesborough will be feeling pretty hard done by as they’ll be facing off against Manchester City of all teams as they compete to try and secure a place in the semi-finals of the domestic competition.

Other than Millwall and the team that have surprised everybody in Lincoln being in the Sixth round tie, all the other sides are the Premier League big dogs, and so Middlesborough would have struggled against almost any team that they were to be drawn against.

However, with Manchester City proving to have one of the most talented squads in the Premier League at the moment, Middlesborough really will be up against it tomorrow.

What is further going to not help is the side’s injury problems, as manager Karanka has recently revealed that the side could be without 3 defenders for the match. Central defenders Calum Chambers and Daniel Ayala have both been struggling with their own injuries, and the manager more recently revealed that George Friend could miss out as he is currently suffering from an aggravating calf injury.

With this in mind, the likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling will be licking their lips, hoping that those who step in to do the job will fail to keep them out.

The odds are ultimately stacked against the side, and although Gundogan and Jesus are still missing for City, the rest of the squad will be available to Guardiola, which he can use at his disposal and maybe even risk making some rotations with.

With Boro struggling to score goals, having managed just 19 in 27 Premier League games, City will be looking to beat the underdogs with ease, and hopefully keep a clean sheet to top it off.

Of course this is the FA Cup so team news is all important – those wishing to back the Middlesbrough home win can get a juicy looking 9/1, while the Man City away win looks a pretty short looking 2/5.

With Wembley on the horizon there’s everything to play for.

