PSG fan stabs friend to death over Barcelona banter

A Paris Saint-Germain fan in Gabon killed a friend who made fun of his team following their 6-1 defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday night.

PSG blew a 4-0 first-leg lead as they conceded three goals in the final seven minutes of the Champions League last-16 tie to lose 6-5 on aggregate.

According to Yahoo, who cite reports from AFP and L’Union, the killer cut the neck of his drinking buddy, who had been teasing him over PSG’s spectacular collapse.

The victim died quickly at the scene.

A judicial source confirmed to AFP that mockery was at the root of the fatal attack.

The PSG fan – who was said to be drunk – admitted to the killing, but claimed that he did not intend to commit murder.

PSG fell 3-0 down in the second leg, but looked to on course for the Champions League quarter-finals when Edison Cavani scored an away goal to make it 3-1 on 62 minutes.

Barca need to score three more, which they did, with two coming in stoppage time.