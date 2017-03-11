Steven Gerrard reveals £60m target who should be top of Klopp’s Liverpool transfer shortlist

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed his belief that the Reds should go all-out and try to sign Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After seeing their Premier League title charge fall short, Liverpool are currently in a fight to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

With 11 games remaining this season, Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points above fifth-placed Arsenal, albeit the Gunners have a game in hand.

One of the biggest criticisms of Liverpool this year has been their lack of a prolific goalscorer to provide a consistent source of goals, with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino not ticking the box.

When asked by BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker if Aubameyang was the type of player to fix the problem, Gerrard had no doubts but also remains aware of the fact that it’s highly unlikely Liverpool would be the only interested party this summer.

“Yeah, but if he’s in this type of form he’ll alert a lot of clubs not just Liverpool,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun, who go on to suggest that it will cost £60m to prise him away from the Bundesliga giants.

“He attacks the frame all the time, and he gets tap-ins because of his movement.”

The 27-year-old has been in sensational form again this season, scoring 28 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions to further establish himself as one of the top marksman in Europe.

In turn, if a top club is looking for a striker that is capable of firing them towards their objectives next season, then as noted by Gerrard, Aubameyang is the man who should be at the top of every transfer shortlist.