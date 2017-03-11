Tottenham face major concern as European giants lining up for most influential figure

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the Paris Saint-Germain managerial shortlist of replacements for Unai Emery.

After his side’s humiliating defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League this week, question marks are said to have been raised over Emery.

While PSG have dominated in Ligue 1 since their takeover in 2011, Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc and now Emery all look set to fall short in making them a genuine contender in Europe.

Now with Emery’s future in doubt, the Evening Standard report that Pochettino is one of the managers that the PSG hierarchy are keen on.

The Argentine tactician has done an excellent job at White Hart Lane, while his work with Espanyol and Southampton can’t be forgotten either.

In turn, he has established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe, and coupled with the fact that he has history with PSG having played for the French giants between 2001 and 2003, it could be an appealing offer for him.

However, as noted in the report, Spurs are not interested in allowing clubs a chance to prise the 45-year-old away, while Pochettino himself is said to be happy at the club as he looks to take them to the next level and really push the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Having signed a new contract until 2021 last May, combined with Spurs’ progress on the pitch and the new stadium for the 2018/19 season, there are several reasons for Pochettino to snub PSG.

Nevertheless, it’s worth being cautious for Tottenham fans as it would be difficult for him to turn the opportunity down, with the Standard adding that Barcelona could also come knocking with Luis Enrique announcing his decision last week to step down at the end of the season.