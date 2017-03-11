Tottenham injury news: Season could be over for Spurs ace concedes Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Erik Lamela may not feature for his side again this season due to ongoing injury woes.

The Argentine playmaker hasn’t played since October due to a hip problem, and it appears as though it continues to trouble him despite returning to Rome for treatment months ago.

Coupled with also being granted compassionate leave to return to Buenos Aires, Lamela has been on the outside looking in for a number of months but had returned to London six weeks ago for a scan where no serious damage was revealed, as per ESPN FC.

However, Pochettino was non-committal on a return date, and even left the possibility open that the former Roma forward could be out for the rest of this season.

“I can’t say one two weeks three weeks one month or maybe next season — I don’t know,” the manager told a news conference.

“We are assessing him every day. We hope he can be available again as soon as possible as that is our idea, but we can’t give any more information.”

If that is the case, it’s a major setback for Lamela as he has yet to reach the heady heights expected of him since his move from Roma in 2013.

With seven assists and two goals in 14 appearances to start the season, it appeared as though a consistent run of games coupled with Pochettino’s faith could finally bring out the best in the 25-year-old. However, unfortunately for him it looks as though injuries are set to push him back as Tottenham will have to march on without him in their pursuit of a top four finish in the Premier League this season.