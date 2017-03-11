(Video) AC Milan starlet delivers defiant message amid Juventus speculation

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gave the clearest indication yet of what he thinks of speculation linking him with a move to Juventus.

The 18-year-old was in fine form yet again on Friday night in Turin, but his heroics weren’t enough to prevent the Rossoneri from slipping to a 2-1 defeat.

While he was among those Milan players left furious at the full-time whistle as a controversial last-gasp penalty saw Juve claim all three points, there was one moment that was picked up by cameras which will have delighted Milan supporters.

As noted by Goal.com, on-going speculation has linked the wonderkid with a move to rivals Juve to eventually replace Gianluigi Buffon as the man between the posts.

However, despite all that talk and his agent Mino Raiola drumming up interest, Donnarumma made a point of kissing his badge as he left the Juventus Stadium pitch on Friday night to show exactly where his loyalties lie.

The full video of Donnarumma kissing the Milan badge as he walks out pic.twitter.com/D7tSCvf69i — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) March 10, 2017

Milan will hope to secure his future with a contract extension sooner rather than later, but they continue to face a frustrating wait for Sino-Europe Sports to complete their takeover of the club.

Nevertheless, if you needed a reminder of just how good and important this youngster is to the Rossoneri, he showed it yet again on Friday as he produced countless top saves to keep his side in it before Juve secured victory with the last kick of the game.

