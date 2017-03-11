(Video) Lucas Perez dive puts dirty mark on Arsenal’s FA Cup win over Lincoln City

Arsenal professionally dispatched giant-killers Lincoln City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday night.

The Gunners deserve credit for their 5-0 win over the plucky minnows, but one player let himself down.

Substitute striker Lucas Perez shamelessly threw himself to the ground in an attempt to con the ref into giving a penalty late in the game.

Sadly, diving is part of the game now and, when a team are desperate for a goal, it is easy to understand why players try their luck.

But there can be no sympathy for a Premier League footballer diving when his side are already 5-0 up against a side 88 places below them in the English football pyramid.

Perez did not get the penalty he wanted. Neither did he get the yellow card his blatant cheating deserved.

