(Video) Outrageous Mitchell Weiser dive results in yellow card for Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund suffered a 2-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The result was a a minor shock, with Dortmund having won their last four games by an aggregate score of 16-2.

However, this dive by Mitchell Weiser was majorly shocking. Hang your head in shame, Mr Weiser.

Dortmund sub Ousmane Dembele was shown a yellow card for his role in Weiser’s dramatics.

Hertha’s win moves them to within three points of third-placed Dortmund, who are 16 behind leaders Bayern Munich.

