(Video) Outrageous Mitchell Weiser dive results in yellow card for Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund suffered a 2-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
The result was a a minor shock, with Dortmund having won their last four games by an aggregate score of 16-2.
However, this dive by Mitchell Weiser was majorly shocking. Hang your head in shame, Mr Weiser.
……..#bscbvb pic.twitter.com/ssdmRhqq6Z
— Katha (@The_KayBee) March 11, 2017
Dortmund sub Ousmane Dembele was shown a yellow card for his role in Weiser’s dramatics.
Hertha’s win moves them to within three points of third-placed Dortmund, who are 16 behind leaders Bayern Munich.
