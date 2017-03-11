Chelsea stalwart targeted by Premier League counterpart who failed in their efforts to sign him in the January window

Cherlsea captain John Terry will be targeted by West Brom in the summer transfer window after they failed in an attempt to secure his services in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror.

Terry has written his name in Chelsea history for his virtually impeccable service throughout an 18-year career at Stamford Bridge. The Blues academy product was vital in four title triumphs, and countless other major trophy victories.

However, his importance to the side has diminished, as he has started just four Premier League games this season. As the Mirror report, his contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season and it is looking unlikely that he will put pen-to-paper over an extension.

The Mirror believe that one of Chelsea’s Premier League counterparts could be ready to swoop. They believe that West Brom failed in an attempt to sign Terry in January, and will return to try and sign him in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Terry would be interested in a move to the Hawthorns.