£50m Manchester United ace given May deadline, Chelsea at risk of losing key man

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly been given a deadline until May to decide on a return to Spain by Real Madrid.

The Spanish international has been a long-time target for the La Liga giants, as he was reportedly close to a move two years ago.

However, he remains at Old Trafford for the time being, but according to The Mirror, he has been handed a deadline to make his mind up on whether or not he wishes to stay in the Premier League or move back to his homeland.

It’s claimed that agent Jorge Mendes has informed De Gea of the situation, and that if an answer doesn’t arrive by the first week of May, Madrid will switch their focus to Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois instead.

Either of the two would be a stellar signing for Los Blancos, who continue to have their reservations about Keylor Navas as a long-term solution between the posts.

It’s added in the report that De Gea has a clause that allows Madrid to speak to him if they offer £50m, and so while that shouldn’t be an issue for the European heavyweights, much depends on the player’s wishes.

Having Courtois as a second option isn’t exactly a bad thing either as the Belgian international has more than proved himself for both club and country, and will of course boast experience of playing in La Liga too having had a successful loan spell at rivals Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, it appears as though De Gea will take priority for Zinedine Zidane, and they want an answer in May in order to avoid facing further delays and frustration in their pursuit of a new goalkeeper this summer.