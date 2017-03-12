Tottenham star close to penning five-year contract extension which would eradicate £25M release clause

Toby Alderweireld is close to putting pen-to-paper on a contract extension with Tottenham, according to The Sun.

Alderweireld has firmly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since his arrival in England’s top tier. Initially arriving on these shores with Southampton, the Belgian’s combative defensive style, aerial dominance and classy distribution from the back have seen him rise head and shoulders above many of his counterparts.

His near-telepathic centre-back pairing with Jan Vertonghen has been a major contributor in Tottenham’s success this campaign. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have the best defensive record in the division, alongside Chelsea, having conceded just 20 goals all season.

Is is for that reason that Tottenham will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of Alderweireld long-term, and they may well get their wish.

According to The Sun, Alderweireld is close to signing a new five-year extension at White Hart Lane. The tabloid believe it would also eradicate his £25million release clause, which is considerably less than his actual market value.