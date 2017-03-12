Arsenal board demand Arsene Wenger decision with key deadline in place

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly under pressure to reveal his intentions for his future during the next international break at the end of the month.

The French tactician’s current contract expires at the end of the season, with no decision yet taken on whether he’ll walk away or sign an extension.

With Arsenal’s season collapsing yet again with no Champions League, nor a Premier League title expected to be delivered, the criticism and scrutiny has ramped up to new levels in recent weeks with marches protesting against the embattled coach.

According to The Mirror, the Arsenal board have now pressed ahead with their bid to get an answer from the Frenchman, as it’s claimed that they have set a deadline for his response during the international break and want an answer before the Gunners face Manchester City on April 2.

It’s added that the general consensus was that both parties were in no rush and were willing to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on the best possible decision moving forward.

However, the latest report suggests otherwise and with a Premier League tie with West Bromwich Albion this weekend at the Hawthorns, Wenger will be hoping to pick up a win to ease the tension at the club currently and to potentially give him a chance to make his decision with a bit more calm and clarity.

Having been unable to end the club’s Premier League title drought and with such little progress being made in Europe, the question over Wenger’s future is a valid one at this point as a significant number of Arsenal fans have had enough.

Nevertheless, they haven’t got their wish yet and it’s added in the report that there is still conflict within the hierarchy over who replaces Wenger with Thierry Henry and Diego Simeone mentioned in the report in two very contrasting possible moves.