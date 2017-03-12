Arsenal talisman labelled outcast as fellow contract rebel opens up on future

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly ‘becoming an outcast’ at the club as question marks continue to be raised over his future in north London.

The Chilean international will see his contract expire next summer, and speculation continues to suggest that all is not well at the Emirates.

Having been dropped for the trip to Liverpool earlier this month, he has since been restored to the line-up, but it remains to be seen whether or not a new deal can be agreed upon or if Arsenal are forced to cash in to avoid losing him for nothing in 15 months time.

According to The Mirror though, the situation is becoming more tense as Sanchez is described as ‘an outcast’, as his attitude has been brought into question after recent reports of bust ups.

“Alexis is being moody and disruptive and it’s getting to the rest of the squad,” the source told the Mirror.

Time will tell if the former Udinese and Barcelona star stays with Arsenal for the long-term future as it will depend on what the club does this summer too. Nevertheless, it doesn’t look particularly positive for all concerned hoping that he stays.

As for Mesut Ozil, he has been speaking about his future as he will also see his contract expire next summer too. The German international has come under fire in recent weeks due to a dip in form, and questions are being asked as to whether or not he’ll be at Arsenal for much longer.

“There were talks with the people in charge of Arsenal, but I am currently concentrating on the current season, just like the leaders of Arsenal,” Bild.

“I’ve always said I feel happy at Arsenal: the club, the fans, the city – it’s all here.

“Arsene Wenger was one of the main reasons why I came to Arsenal but it would be wrong to say that my future depends only on the trainer.”

With their Champions League hopes over for another season and a fight on their hands to finish in the top four, it remains to be seen what happens between now and the end of the campaign as that will arguably have a major bearing on what happens with Wenger, Sanchez and Ozil this summer.