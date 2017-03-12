Bayern Munich considering shock swoop for £35M Arsenal midfield maestro

Bayern Munich are tracking Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, report The Sun.

Bayern will be more than familiar with the Swiss international, as he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga during his time with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Xhaka made 108 appearances in Germany’s top tier, finding the back of the net on six occasions and showcasing his talent as a classy and extremely accomplished midfielder. His good performances earned him a summer move to Premier League giants Arsenal, for what The Sun report to be a £35million fee.

However, The Sun believe that he could be on his way back to the Bundesliga. The tabloid report that former Bayern manager Ottmar Hitzfeld has revealed that his former employers are long-term admirers of Xhaka.

The Sun report that there are many at the Allianz Arena who believe that Xhaka could develop into a world-class midfielder. He has a long way to go before we can start considering him in that bracket.