Jose Mourinho set to lose influential Man Utd star to mega £15m-a-year offer

Man Utd forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly been offered around £15m per season by LA Galaxy to quit the Premier League and move Stateside.

The 35-year-old has been an inspired signing for the Red Devils since his summer move to Old Trafford, scoring 26 goals and providing eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Having picked up two trophies already, albeit the Community Shield and EFL Cup, he is on course to win more silverware in what could be a brilliant first season in England.

However, according to The Express, he could now face a tough decision over his future as although his current deal expires at the end of the season, he has an option to extend for a further year if he wishes.

It’s claimed that Ibrahimovic is paid around £11m-a-year by United, but his agent Mino Raiola, is pushing for a two-year deal for his client which goes against United’s policy with players over the age of 30.

Nevertheless, the club will surely have to rethink that given the Swede’s influence this year and he has certainly shown no sign of decline which would make the decision even more questionable.

While a prolonged stay in Manchester would seem like the best option, the opportunity to play MLS and to become the highest paid player in MLS history could be too good to turn down as Ibrahimovic will undoubtedly be thinking of his family too at this late stage of his career.

United may well have their own plans in place to sign a long-term replacement this summer, but they’ll likely be keen to keep Ibrahimovic if possible. LA Galaxy’s offer certainly gives them a headache though as it could be an appealing opportunity for the former AC Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar.