Jurgen Klopp plots monster £150m+ Liverpool spree with four major targets on shortlist

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reportedly have at least £150m to spend in the summer transfer window as he looks to significantly bolster his squad.

The Merseyside giants started the season in blistering form as they looked set to compete for the Premier League title. However, since the turn of the year, their campaign has fallen apart as they crashed out of both cups and now face a fight to finish in the top four.

In turn, it’s no surprise that there’s talk of new arrivals this summer to strengthen the current group, but according to The Sun, the Liverpool manager will have a lot of money to spend and names are already being touted.

Klopp will be aware that he needs to strengthen, and as per the report he’ll target Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams who has a £43m release clause in his contract.

Monaco midfield Tiemoue Bakayoko is valued at £40m, while Southampton are unlikely to sell Virgil van Dijk for around £50m. Lastly, Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has found his form in recent months and has proven his quality, but he would cost around £25m if he were to be targeted by Liverpool.

That would be some transfer window if the Reds pressed ahead for all four of the targets mentioned, while there will be of course be others heading in the opposite direction with Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno, Lucas Leiva, Adam Bogdan and one of Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet all set to leave, as per The Sun.

That’s quite a reshuffle of the squad, but provided Klopp is able to essentially build the spine of this team and bring in players that fit his ideas and style, then perhaps this could be a decisive turning point for Liverpool to kick on and become a genuine title contender next season.