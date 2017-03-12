West Ham and Crystal Palace face competition from European heavyweights in race to sign £25M-rated Liverpool star

West Ham and Crystal Palace will face competition from a European heavyweight in the race to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, report Calciomercato.

When fit and firing, the England international can be considered one of the best strikers in the league. After failing to secure regular first-team football at Chelsea, Sturridge joined Premier League rivals Liverpool. He bagged 39 goals in his first 55 league games for the Reds, but issues with form and fitness has seen his importance diminish at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino is now Jurgen Klopp’s top pick to spearhead his side’s attack, leaving Sturridge glued to the bench. He could well look to the exit door in the summer, and Calciomercato believe that there will be no shortage in potential suitors.

The Italian outlet believe that West Ham and Crystal Palace would both be interested in securing Sturridge’s signature if he were to leave Liverpool. Calciomercato note that they would face competition from PSG. It is reported that Sturridge could leave Liverpool if an offer in the region of £25million came in for him.