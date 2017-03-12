(Video) Ashley Barnes fires home at the back post to give Burnley an early advantage over Liverpool at Anfield

Burnley have taken the lead at Anfield thanks to a goal from Ashley Barnes.
Liverpool cannot afford to be dropping points in this sort of game if they want to have any chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League. However, they have got off to the worst possible start today.
The visitors, who have started well, have opened up an early advantage through Barnes. Jurgen Klopp’s side have work to do.
phillipbupp: Ashley Barnes has Burnley up 1-0 over Liverpool. NBC Sport… Premier League Soc… https://t.co/TU0tOy0Uoq pic.twitter.com/pDHHk9RGtk
— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 12, 2017
