(Video) Georginio Wijnaldum keeps his cool and picks his spot to draw Liverpool level with Burnley

Liverpool have drawn level against Burnley thanks to a goal from Georginio Wijnaldum.

The visitors opened up an early advantage after Ashley Barnes arrived at the back post and fired past Simon Mignolet. That lead has now been cancelled out, with Wijnaldum calmly side-footing into the back of Tom Heaton’s net to draw his side level.

Liverpool have to be winning these games if they want to finish in the top four, there is still plenty of work left to be done.