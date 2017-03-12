‘Wenger out’ mob never happy as Arsenal boss slammed during 5-0 win over Lincoln

It appears as though not even a 5-0 Arsenal win in the FA Cup can even temporarily ease the scrutiny Arsene Wenger comes under.

The Gunners saw off Lincoln City at the Emirates on Saturday evening, albeit after a slow start, and booked their spot in the semi-finals of the competition with a trip to Wembley to now look forward to.

Admittedly, Arsenal’s failing in the Champions League and Premier League again this season are more than enough to validate the argument against Wenger as protests continue to take place against the French tactician’s continued tenure in north London.

However, it appears as though not even a comprehensive win can be enjoyed by many anymore, as the ‘Wenger out’ section of the club’s support continued to voice their displeasure with what they were seeing at the weekend.

They were back out in force on Twitter during the first half, and as defiant and loyal as Wenger wants to be, there doesn’t seem to be a way back for him when it comes to many supporters who have simply seen enough.

Everyone will have their opinion on it, some will understand and support them, others will consider them the real embarrassment. Ultimately, it isn’t going to stop until changes are made it seems…

7 minutes in … getting outplayed by Lincoln at home !!! State of this football is a joke #Arsenal #WengerOut #Embarrassing — Asad Balal (@AsadBalal) March 11, 2017

So far shocking performance from Arsenal #WengerOut — #WengerOut (@MrAlanni) March 11, 2017

0-0 after 15 minutes against some non-league jobbers #WengerOut — Ben (@BenAFC) March 11, 2017

Right now we should be like 3-0 up but we Ain't got 3 shots on target #WengerOut #WengerMustGo — Hamilton AFC (@ArRsenalll) March 11, 2017

Half this team should not be playing for Arsenal.#WengerOut — ?Quincy Megas? (@IAmQuincyMegas) March 11, 2017

Turned off – had enough , absolutely rubbish , no passion , we need Wenger Out now ! Not at the end of the season NOW #wengerout — Patricia (@copybook1962) March 11, 2017