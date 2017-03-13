£18m Arsenal ace ready to quit on Gunners, midfield ace undecided on future

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly still a target for AC Milan as speculation continues to suggest that the Spaniard will leave the Emirates this summer.

The 28-year-old has been limited to 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season, most of which have come from off the bench as he has struggled to establish himself in Arsene Wenger’s starting line-up.

Given that he’s contributed eight goals and six assists in his time on the pitch, that will undoubtedly be a source of great frustration for him and it’s seemingly taking its toll.

As reported by The Mirror, Arsenal paid £18m for Perez last summer, and are hopeful of recouping that fee in any sale as he is said to be eager for a move elsewhere at the end of the season.

Milan have been linked with a move previously, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Rossoneri see the takeover of the club completed in the coming months before they are in a position to splash out.

Elsewhere, Jack Wilshere has insisted that he isn’t thinking about his future as he is fully focused on helping Bournemouth finish the season strong.

Having joined Eddie Howe’s men on a season-long loan deal in the summer, Wilshere has benefitted from playing regular football and has become an important part of the Bournemouth line-up.

Although he was dropped to the bench against Manchester United last weekend, he came on to set up Josh King’s winner against West Ham in the last outing to stake his claim to come back into the line-up.

Given how he has been given more opportunities with the Cherries and with competition for places so fierce at Arsenal, it had led to suggestions that he could opt not to return to the Emirates.

However, it doesn’t sound as though he’s made a decision on his future yet and he likely won’t until the end of the season, as per The Mirror.

“I’m not thinking about my future. I’ve got a year left at Arsenal and as soon as the season ends I’ll sit down and I’ll think about it.”