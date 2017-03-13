£86m marksman to snub PL quartet amid secret talks with Barcelona

Torino striker Andrea Belotti could be heading for Barcelona as reports claim that he’s held ‘secret talks’ with the Catalan giants.

The 23-year-old has had a remarkable 12 months or so, as while he has scored 24 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Granata so far this season, he’s also broken into the Italy squad and made his mark at international level too.

In turn, having gone from strength to strength since his move to Turin, he is now in high demand having established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe.

As noted by The Sun, the Italian international has courted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, but according to Don Balon, he’s ready to snub them all in favour of a move to Spain to join Barcelona.

It’s claimed that Barca officials have given the green light for the move to happen, with his reported £86m release clause seemingly not putting them off acquiring his services.

It seems slightly strange in that sense as the Blaugrana still have Luis Suarez to lead the line with Neymar and Lionel Messi for company, and so there would likely have to be a plan in place to show Belotti that he would play a prominent role in their success.

In turn, it may not be smart to rule out a move to the Premier League just yet, while there is bound to be interest in Italy too as he has certainly caught the eye of top clubs all around Europe and closer to home.

It’s added by Don Balon that there are two concrete offers from two Premier League sides, although details of which clubs and how much their offers are have not been published.

Nevertheless, it seems Barca are in pole position to snap up the Italian forward up and add him to their impressive attacking line-up.