AC Milan team news: Montella facing crisis as eight players could miss Genoa clash

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella could be without up to eight first-team players when his side take on Genoa at the San Siro on Saturday night.

The Rossoneri’s hopes of qualifying for the Europa League took a hit at the weekend following their loss to Juventus, coupled with a win for rivals Inter while Lazio could also build a gap with their result against Torino on Monday night.

While the manner in which Milan lost in Turin following a controversial injury-time penalty will still hurt, Montella has bigger concerns as he looks ahead to the next game hoping to pick up all three points ahead of the international break.

Alessio Romagnoli will be unavailable after picking up his fifth caution of the season on Friday night, while Jose Sosa was sent off in that game and will also serve a suspension.

Manuel Locatelli missed out due to a fever, and it’s hoped from a Milan perspective that he can recover in time to take his place in the midfield back.

Meanwhile, Suso has had it confirmed that he has a thigh strain and hence he is expected to remain sidelined after missing out against Juve, while Montella will also be without Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli, Keisuke Honda and long-term absentee Giacomo Bonaventura.

Given that he hasn’t had the luxury of adding quality and depth to his squad over the last two transfer windows due to delays in the takeover of the club from Sino-Europe Sports, Montella and his players will be tested against Genoa as they will have to fill the gaps and get a result.

On paper, they still have more than enough firepower and quality running through the side to secure all three points against their struggling opponents, but having key players missing will undoubtedly be a setback and it’s up to those featuring to step up and ensure Milan avoid losing further ground on their rivals.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan news and transfer talk.