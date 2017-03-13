Arsenal’s ridiculous transfer dallying could cost them €35m top target as Spanish giants plot move

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, and it appears as though their inability to meet the demands of the French side could cost them.

The Gunners have been interested in the French international for well over 12 months, with Lyon taking to Twitter last July to dismiss their €35m offer, as seen below.

It’s unclear as to what has happened in the time since as Arsenal ultimately failed to make an improved offer to persuade them to sell and Lacazette remains in France where has already scored 28 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has proven to be a consistent scorer, as this now marks the third consecutive season in which he has bagged 20+ league goals, and he has more than enough time to surpass his best tally of 27 which came in the 2014/15 campaign.

However, as reported by Marca, Arsenal now risk missing out on him as Atletico Madrid are keen on signing him this summer provided that they can get their transfer ban lifted.

Lacazette’s current contract at Lyon runs until 2019, and while he may now want to experience a challenge outside of France, the Ligue 1 outfit could be forced to consider bids this summer as he will be in high demand given his goalscoring exploits.

It’s confirmed in the report that the Frenchman is valued at around €35m still, but now Lyon are prepared to listen to offers and will cash in. Whether that alerts Arsenal remains to be seen, but they will need to act fast as a prolific striker will be at the top of plenty of transfer shortlists for major clubs around Europe.