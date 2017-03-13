Chelsea’s Diego Costa shows Man United scrapper who’s boss in battle of the bad boys

Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Manchester United defender are two of the Premier League’s most controversial characters.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see them clash during the first half of Monday night’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Costa – who is famed for his wind-up tactics, playacting and occasional sly violence – and two-foot tacking specialist Rojo had a little scuffle at Stamford Bridge.

Referee Michael Olivier decided that no cards needed to be issued and instead just urged the bad boys to make friends and shake hands.

This lead to one of the most aggressive hugs ever witnessed on terrestrial television.

Not since Phil and Grant Mitchell’s last embrace have BBC One viewers been treated to a hug powered by so much testosterone.

If hugs are battles then Costa was certainly victorious on this occasion.

The Chelsea frontman demonstrated his dominance with a crafty head shove at the end.

Poor old Chris Smalling looked stunned.

And the award for the least affectionate hug ever goes to…

Diego Costa??? #CHEMUN Video courtesy of BBC Sport??? pic.twitter.com/73ukj9GqTc — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 13, 2017

Stay out of it, Chris. You’re too nice to get caught up in this one.