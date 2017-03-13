€80m Barcelona target informs agent to listen to offers as Catalan giants ready to pounce

Barcelona target Marco Verratti has reportedly suggested that he is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

It comes after PSG’s embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of the Catalan giants, where they spurned a 4-0 lead on aggregate after a 6-1 loss at the Nou Camp in one of the most extraordinary games in the competition’s history.

As per Mundo Deportivo, it’s reported that the Italian international has told his representative Donato Di Campli to listen to possible offers and evaluate them accordingly.

The line from the Ligue 1 outfit is that Verratti isn’t going anywhere, but ultimately the 24-year-old will have a decision to make as to whether he stays in the French capital amid what is turning out to be a difficult season for the club as they also risk surrendering their league crown.

A whole host of others clubs are mentioned in the report as being interested, and while it’s worth noting that this is a Spanish publication and so they could look favourably towards Barca, it’s claimed that Verratti would prefer to join them so that he can play alongside the likes of Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi, while filling the void left by Xavi Hernandez.

Considered to be one of the top midfielders in Europe, it now promises to be an intriguing summer for the former Pescara man as ultimately, he will have the pick of the top tier of clubs with many of them looking to strengthen in that department.

As reported by Sport at the start of the month, it’s been suggested that it will take at least €80m to prise him away from PSG, but the Parisian outfit’s priority will continue to be to persuade him to remain as a focal point of their team and to help them build towards a more successful future.