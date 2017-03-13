FA Cup semi-final draw: Tottenham vs Arsenal showpiece possible but Chelsea stand in Spurs’ way

Chelsea v Tottenham, Arsenal v Manchester City

North London Derby final could happen as Spurs and Arsenal are kept apart in semis. 1st in the Premier League plays 2nd, while 5th takes on 3rd.

However, the FA Cup provided no surprise results, will all three quarter-finals going as the sports betting companies had predicted.

As a result of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City avoiding upsets against the Lincoln City, Millwall and Middlesbrough, the FA Cup semi-final draw was guaranteed to pair two sets of elite English teams against one another.

The FA Cup semi-final draw was made live on BBC One following Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night.

It matched Chelsea with Tottenham Hotspur, while Arsenal must face Manchester City.

Both ties will be televised in the UK and will be played at Wembley Stadium during the fourth weekend in April (22nd and 23rd).

It could be argued that Spurs have some sort of home advantage, having played all four of their European matches at the national stadium this season.

However, Spurs will not be given more tickets than their opponents and, considering their Wembley form (one win in the last 10 visits), Chelsea are unlikely to make any complaints about the venue!

Tottenham’s last 10 results at Wembley