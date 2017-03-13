Jose Mourinho accused of holding grudge against snubbed Man Utd ace

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is reportedly seeking assurances over his future, with his camp accusing Jose Mourinho of holding a grudge against him.

The 21-year-old has made just 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has been in the line of fire with his manager on previous occasions.

With his ongoing snub, which included a failure to make the squad for the EFL Cup final, it has been a difficult season for him at Old Trafford and one that has seemingly made him question his future at the club.

According to The Times though, it’s said that the former Southampton star’s camp believes Mourinho holds a grudge against him dating back to when he was in charge of Chelsea.

The Portuguese tactician and the Blues were turned down by the left-back as he opted for a move to United instead in 2014, and it’s suggested that that is one of, if not the main reason, as to why Mourinho hasn’t been playing him.

It’s difficult to really believe that is the case as surely the ‘Special One’ wouldn’t go that far and risk it having a negative impact on results and the mood within the camp as he could cause discontent with Shaw’s teammates if that is the real reason.

Nevertheless, if he fails to select the England international for Monday night’s FA Cup tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, it will only be seen as another sign that Shaw can expect to move on this summer in search of regular first-team football.

Given the quality that he possesses and his age, he still has plenty of time to start again elsewhere. Having suffered a broken leg in 2015, that would undoubtedly have adversely effected his confidence too so in time that will likely improve. However, it would certainly be a shame from a United perspective if he were to leave so prematurely.