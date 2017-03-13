Punters pile into Cheltenham Free Bets as Festival Fever Approaches as Offers Proving Popular

The Cheltenham Festival is now less than 24 hours away with four days of pulsating betting action, and this year promises to be yet another spectacular as punters descend on the leafy town of Cheltenham.

Its sure to be another boozy affair with footballers and celebrities rubbing shoulders with the general public as we all look to back a few winners.

Bookmakers are set for another bumper turnover, with £400m set to change hands over the four days.

The bookies in particular will be hoping for a more promising set of results than in 2016, when short priced favourites went on to win their respective races and cost the industry over £60m but a much more open Festival is expected this time around.

Of course, bookmakers are jostling for punter’s business and this year is no different, with the big four putting up some extremely attractive offers for prospective customers.

We’ll take you through the better ones.

Well known UK bookie Bet365 are limbering up for the Festival by offering a £200 matched bonus on your initial deposit. In case you have been living under a rock in recent years, these boys are the largest brand in the UK today, so they know what they are doing.

Bet365 report they are expecting bumper turnover this year so take them up on their matched £200 offer here.

Paddy Power are always out and about in Cheltenham and they have set their stall out early. There’s £30 worth of free bets for new customers (you only need to deposit £10 to get the £30) plus they announced this week that they will offer money back on races if your selection finishes second in the race! Take advantage and Bet £10 Get £30 with Paddy Power here.

Betvictor, another well known betting brand have invented their ‘Jumpstarter’ at Cheltenham, whereby they will offer a £2 free bet on every race on a day at the Festival. Its an offer which has already attracted interest from punters across the UK – get that here.

One of the mainstays of the high street, have also released an offer in time for the Festival. Simply bet £5 and receive £20 worth of free bets credited to your account. You can bet £5 get £20 with Coral here.

As with all these free bets, please take the time to read the terms and conditions of each offer as they do vary. The main points you need to know is that of course, you need to be over 18.

Free bets offer also cannot actually be withdrawn from your bookmaker account, although the winnings you make obviously can.