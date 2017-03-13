Tottenham ace edging ever closer to penning new £75k-a-week contract

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is reportedly close to securing a new contract with the club, one that removes a key release clause from his current agreement.

The Belgian international has had a massively positive influence at White Hart Lane since his arrival in 2015, and as per The Sun, he’s set to sign a new five-year deal.

Key in those talks has been the fact that a £25m release clause will be taken out of the new deal, while the former Atletico Madrid and Southampton star can expect a salary of around £75,000-a-week.

Should he now go on to sign the new contract, the 27-year-old will become the latest in a long line of first-team Tottenham players to commit their future to the club with a long-term deal.

Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli are just a few of the players to do so, and in turn it sets up the club well for the coming years as they are in a strong position to keep hold of their influential stars.

Combined with the fact that Mauricio Pochettino may have difficulty in the transfer market with the club’s new stadium potentially limiting his transfer funds, it’s a sensible strategy and one that Tottenham will hope will also result in silverware arriving at the Lane.

Alderweireld’s partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen and the rest of the Tottenham backline has helped them boast the joint-best defensive record with Chelsea in the Premier League after 27 games, and that in turn has been key to their success over the past two seasons.

Now it will be a case of pushing them on to the next level which is of course to make a legitimate run at the title and to sustain a push right up until the end of the season.