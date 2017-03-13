‘Wenger out’ protest goes to ridiculous level as fan shows dissent 4,000 miles away

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is coming under a fierce torrent of scrutiny this season, and it seems protests against him are happening around the globe.

Frustrated fans marched ahead of the FA Cup clash with Lincoln City at the weekend, as it seems as though calls for the French tactician just seem to be getting louder.

Having been dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich 10-2 on aggregate last week, and as they now face a familiar battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League, the anger is understandable to an extent as ultimately nothing is changing and trophies aren’t arriving.

However, this is all just a little bit too sad. A fan attending the MLS clash between Atlanta United and Minnesota United on Sunday decided to take a ‘Wenger out’ poster with him to the game.

Everyone’s got a right to an opinion, but we’re not quite getting the point behind this one apart from the fact that it was an attempt to grab some attention. In his defence, it’s worked as the image has gone viral and been picked up by media outlets across England…