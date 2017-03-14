Arsenal face major concern as 21-goal hero sees door open for appealing reunion

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has conceded that he would relish the chance to work with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez again, amid uncertainty over his future.

The 28-year-old has 15 months remaining on his current contract, and despite the fact that he’s bagged 21 goals and 18 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season, it’s his future that dominates headlines.

With Arsenal struggling on the pitch, questions have been asked about Sanchez’s commitment in recent weeks and whether or not he will consider an exit at the end of this season.

While a move to Sevilla wouldn’t make sense from an ambition point of view as it’s difficult to see how they could offer more assurances than Arsenal over winning major trophies, a chance to work with Sampaoli again after their success with the Chilean national team could be an appealing proposal.

“If only, yes, it would be great to have the chance one day [to coach Sanchez],” said Sampaoli, as quoted by Sky Sports. “He is a top, top player. One of the best forwards in the world I would say.

“I was lucky to share a time with him in the national team. We went to a World Cup together, we won the Copa America with him in the side as well, it was a very satisfying period of my career and it was great to share it with Alexis.”

To his credit, Sampaoli was professional in general when speaking about Sanchez by insisting that he hopes he can play a leading role in helping Arsenal turn their season around after a disastrous few months have seen them crash out of the Champions League and face a real battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Whether Sanchez feels as though he’s had enough in north London this summer remains to be seen, but the ground work over a move to Sevilla appears to have started as a move back to Spain could be something that interests him.

Sampaoli’s side are currently five points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, while they have a 2-1 advantage to protect in their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Leicester City this week.