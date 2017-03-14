Arsenal transfer news: Loanee set for snub, £26m+ ace to leave as Monreal replacement targeted

It’s turning out to be another tumultuous season for Arsenal and there are countless question marks hanging over the club ahead of the summer.

The biggest decision to be made is by Arsene Wenger. As he continues to face angry protests from sections of supporters, he must decide whether or not he will sign a contract extension with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Changes to the playing squad will be expected regardless of whether he stays or goes, and one man that could be back at the Emirates next season after all is Jack Wilshere.

The midfield ace is on a season-long loan deal at Bournemouth this year, and it had started out well as he was playing regularly, completing 90 minutes and proving his quality.

However, The Sun claim that Eddie Howe’s tactical switch has left Wilshere as the odd man out as he has started the last two games on the bench, which in turn raises questions over whether Bournemouth are still keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

The England international has done well on both occasions he’s come on, but whether that’s enough to stay at Bournemouth beyond this year remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, The Times claim that West Ham United will make a bid for striker Lucas Perez as he continues to struggle for opportunities at the Emirates.

The summer signing has been restricted to 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in his time on the pitch.

It hasn’t been enough to convince Wenger that he deserves a more prominent role though while injuries haven’t helped, and in turn Slaven Bilic is ready to swoop for him but the report notes that he knows it will be an expensive deal as Arsenal rejected a £26m from a Chinese Super League club in January for Perez.

Meanwhile, one player that could arrive in north London this summer is 19-year-old Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney who has impressed north of the border under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Wenger wants to replace Nacho Monreal who turned 31 last month, and after sending scouts to regularly watch Tierney in action, it appears as though the French tactician has settled on him to solve the issue, according to The Mirror.

Valencia’s Jose Gaya is noted as an alternative, but it remains to be seen who arrives at the Emirates at the end of the season as Arsenal certainly need to strengthen after another disappointing campaign.