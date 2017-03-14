Barcelona in talks to sign €40m+ PL star to end search for defensive solution

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin’s agent ahead of making a bid of over €40m to sign him this summer.

The Catalan giants have yet to find a long-term solution at right-back after Dani Alves’ departure last summer, and it has proven to be a source of great frustration.

While their issues can’t all be blamed on that position as such, it has been problematic for Luis Enrique as his side have suffered with inconsistent results this season.

According to the front-page of Sport on Tuesday, as seen below, it’s reported that Barca are in talks with Bellerin’s agent. Further, it’s claimed that the Spanish international and La Masia youth product is their number one target this summer and that the La Liga outfit are ready to splash out €40m+ to prise him away from north London.

The in-depth report also adds that Barca intend on speaking directly with Arsenal after the Easter period, as there is a possibility that things will be clearer at the club by then with Arsene Wenger expected to make a decision on his future.

Regardless of whether or not the French tactician leaves, Bellerin is an integral part of Arsenal’s current team and they will be desperate to avoid losing him at this stage of his career.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key member of the squad and is already regarded as one of the best in his position in the Premier League. Further, with such a long and potentially successful career ahead of him, it would be a major setback for Arsenal to see him leave but they will have to fend off strong interest from his former club it seems.