Cheltenham Festival Tips Day One Accumulator on Tuesday’s Racing

The Cheltenham Festival kicks off today from the sleepy village in the West Country as punters and horse racing fans get set for another four days of top quality Grade One Racing.

With a reported £800m set to change hands over the next few days there’s certainly plenty of opportunity to make a few punts and hopefully get one over the bookmakers, who will certainly be licking their lips in anticipation.

So, you’ve got your account, now you need some selections for day One at the Festival.

I’ve studied the form and trends into the long hours, and we’ve decided on these selections. They’ll offer a decent return for your buck and are not the short priced favourites.

They have all however got a decent chance in our opinion.

Here are the CaughtOffside Cheltenham Selections for Day One.

1:30 Supreme Novices: Ballyandy 3/1 1:30 Cheltenham

2:10 Arkle Trophy: Ordinary World 12/1 W/O Altior 2:10 Cheltenham

2:50 Ultima Handicap: Singlefarmpayment 13/2 2:50 Cheltenham

3:30 Champion Hurdle: Buveur D’air 11/2 3:30 Cheltenham

4:10 Mares Hurdle: Apples Jade 5/1 4:10 Cheltenham

4:50 Hunt Chase: Champers On Ice 8/1 4:50 Cheltenham

5:30 Close Brothers: Its’afreebee 9/1 5:30 Cheltenham

The main banker of the day looks to be in the Arkle Chase Trophy, which is the second race of Festival. The well backed Altior is favourite for the racing, having won the Supreme Novices Chase at the Festival last year.

The Nicky Henderson charge is available at around 1/3 however, which may put a few people off. We fancy Ordinary World, which can be backed at 12/1 in the ‘Without Altior’ Market.

Its certainly set to be a scintillating day, and hopefully one similar to last year, where the bookmakers took a hammering from punters, going down by a reported £60m.