Cheltenham Live Stream & Race Schedule – Watch the Racing Online from the Racecourse

Day One of the Cheltenham Festival 2017 is now here and if you can’t make it to Cheltenham itself there is plenty of opportunity to get involved, as Bet365 have announced they are live streaming every race through their website this afternoon.

The well respected British brand reported this week that customers can watch all the racing action across a multitude of devices – desktop, laptop, tablet and of of course on your mobile phone.

The well known Stoke based outfit reports that it will be coming live from the Prestbury Park racecourse, Cheltenham, meaning you can enjoy the racing on the move, and the brand reports that watching live streams via their website is becoming increasingly popular with its customers.

The racing begins with the Supreme Novices Hurdle at 1:30, as punter and fans await the famous Cheltenham roar. Melon is the favourite for this but the money has come in for Ballyandy, who is now as short as 7/2 in places.

The Arkle Trophy is next up at 14:10 with one of the bankers of the Festival, Altior primed to take the honours. His price looks almost prohibitive at 1/3 though.

The Ultima Handicap Chase follows with Singlefarmpayment looking good for his money at the top of the market at 7/1.

The feature race of Tuesday is the Champion Hurdle at 15:30, where Yanworth is the current favourite at 11/4, although money has come in this morning for Buveur Dair at 11/2.

An almighty battle looks to be on the cards in the 16:10 with the Mares Hurdle, as two Irish trained horses line up against each other..Limini and Vroom Vroom Mag.

Both these horses won last year at the Festival and Willie Mullins has entered them in the same race. Of the two, Limini looks the one to beat here and is worthy of his 13/8 price.

The final two races of Tuesday at the Festival take place at 16:50 and 17:30, the National Hunt Chase and Close Brothers Novices Handicap Chase. Ewulf at 11/2 looks an attractive propostion in the Chase while Itsafreebee could bring home a handsome return at a big price of 11/1.

Its sure to be another cracking four days in Cheltenham, just make sure you don’t miss any of the action with Bet365, who are gearing up for another busy week and who are expecting their live streaming service to satisfy punters.

