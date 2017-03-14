Man Utd team news: Mourinho welcomes back big-guns as injured ace returns for Rostov

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been handed a boost with Wayne Rooney reportedly ready to feature against FC Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 31-year-old was forced to miss the defeat at Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday night due to a leg injury he suffered in training following a collision with Phil Jones.

That left Mourinho severely short-handed up front with Marcus Rashford eventually recovering from illness to start up front, but it looks as though the Portuguese tactician will be back at near full strength moving forward.

Rooney suffered nothing more than a dead leg, as per ESPN FC, and it’s added that he is expected to feature in the round-of-16 Europa League clash with United holding a slender advantage with an away goal following the 1-1 draw in the first leg in Russia.

Given that the England international has made just one appearance since the beginning of February, it remains to be seen if he starts as Mourinho will also have Zlatan Ibrahimovic available as his suspension only applies to domestic games.

In turn, the Red Devils should feel confident about their chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament, as they will have goals in their side to finish the job off and stay on course for an important piece of silverware.

With the FA Cup now gone, it’s all down to finishing in the top four or at least winning the Europa League and in turn securing a place in the Champions League next season.

Ander Herrera will likely join Rooney and Ibrahimovic in the squad, and possibly the starting line-up, as although the Spaniard will now have to serve a suspension following his dismissal against Chelsea, he will be available for European competitions.