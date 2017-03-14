(Video) How Jose Mourinho sparked furious Antonio Conte reaction as war of words rumbles on

Things got a little heated at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho clashed with Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.

Just before half-time, the pair were involved in a heated exchange as Conte appeared to be incensed with the tackles flying in from the United players.

As he marched over to his rival and screamed “again” repeatedly after another foul before telling him to “play the ball”, another video surfaced of Mourinho kicking the ball in the direction of his counterpart prior to Ander Herrera’s sending off.

In an already tense situation, this probably wasn’t the best idea from Mourinho as it only made the situation worse by antagonising Conte further which ultimately led to the furious bust up between the pair.

Evidently, these two aren’t going to be the best of friends even though they probably do respect one another off the pitch. Having clashed the last time United were at Stamford Bridge too, coupled with the sideswipes being aimed at one another again after the game, it promises to only deteriorate moving forward.

If there is a positive to come out of it though, Arsene Wenger is probably sitting back and enjoying it as it’s not just him getting into altercations with Mourinho anymore…

I knew it. somethn must av gotten Conte mad"@ChelseaAlerts: Mourinho kicking the ball at Antonio Conte in anger. pic.twitter.com/SX1wi7eoUP" — Ib (@BisiIbidapo) March 14, 2017