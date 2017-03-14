(Video) Samir Nasri offers out Jamie Vardy after Leicester rascal gets him sent off in UCL classic

Champions League rascal Jamie Vardy helped Leicester City reach the last eight of the European Cup on Tuesday night, but he blew he chances of getting an invite to one of Samir Nasri’s infamous summer blowouts.

Vardy didn’t get on the scoresheet as the Foxes beat Sevilla 2-0 to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit, but he led the line with superb energy and used his wind-up antics to great effect.

Leicester came under pressure during the second half as Sevilla piled forward, but the La Liga side’s attempted comeback was undermined by a red card shown to Nasri on 74 minutes.

Samir Nasri hasn’t finished with Jamie Vardy by the looks of it. Fancy this will go off in the tunnel later? #LEISEVpic.twitter.com/nlIUtPgIlQ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 14, 2017

Nasri picked up a second yellow card for this tame headbutt on Vardy, whose superior acting skills worked wonders.

Vardy was equally guilty as he also put his head into Nasri’s, but the Leicester frontman’s reaction won the day.

Nasri was fuming and didn’t leave the pitch until he had given Vardy a piece of his mind.

At one point, Nasri points angrily to the tunnel, as if to suggest to Vardy that he will continue the argument after the final whistle.

Sevilla almost forced extra time after winning a penalty, but Kasper Schmeichel made a great save to thwart Steven N’Zonzi.