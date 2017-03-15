Barcelona transfer news: £22m ex-Barca star linked with return, double swoop for starlets

Barcelona are reportedly set to be busy in the summer transfer market as they set their sights on three new players in particular according to claims in Spain.

The first of which is a familiar face, as according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are keen to bring Thiago Alcantara back to the club after his switch to Bayern Munich in 2013.

As per BBC Sport, the Bundesliga outfit paid close to £22m for the Spaniard, but after scouting him during the recent win over Arsenal in the Champions League, Barca are ready to forget the past after he forced his move away and will look to re-sign him.

Four years later, it’s claimed that the are keen to strengthen their midfield and it’s a choice between Thiago or Marco Verratti, with the former arguably the more likely to move on for a reasonable price this summer.

Having displayed his great technique, intelligence and eye for goal in that first leg win over the Gunners, it left Barca impressed and they are now set to seek a reunion with him and pass him the keys to their midfield in the coming years.

Elsewhere, after missing out on him last summer, Barca are also reportedly keen on signing Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez as he continues to impress in his first season in the Eredivisie, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Colombian ace has made 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season to build up more experience and help his development in Europe, and it looks as though the Spanish giants are still monitoring him after following him closely prior to his transfer to the Dutch outfit.

With Barcelona still looking to shore up their leaky defence, the 20-year-old could be the man to fill the role as he has been on the club’s radar for some time.

Meanwhile, the same publication reports that Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele is also of interest to Barca, as they still see him as the perfect player to compliment the attacking trident currently in place.

Again, having missed out on their preferred target last summer, it complicates matters as Dortmund will likely not want to sell. Nevertheless, it’s claimed that this time round Barcelona will be able to offer the 19-year-old more assurances over playing time as that is ultimately what scuppered the move last time round.