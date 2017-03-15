Chelsea fans won’t be happy with Diego Costa’s comments on star duo

If there’s one thing that you don’t do, it’s not to drum up interest in key players in your own squad. Chelsea star Diego Costa didn’t get the memo.

In a risky move that is likely to irk Chelsea supporters, the Spaniard has spoken about the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

The pair have something in common in that Real Madrid have been linked with a move for both, and Costa’s questionable comments are not want supporters or the club want to hear.

“I wouldn’t blame Hazard if he joined Real Madrid. He’s f***ing amazing,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“Barcelona or Real Madrid are going to watch him at any time. Hazard is happy here but when a team like this knocks at the door you have to think about it. He’s a world-class player. It is normal that the Chelsea fans love him and hopefully he will not leave.

“We already know that Thibaut likes Spain very much, his family lives there.”

Given that the trio have all been pivotal in helping Antonio Conte march on towards a Premier League title in his first season in charge in England, Chelsea will be eager to retain them all and strengthen the squad as a whole rather than lose key figures.

With a return to the Champions League now expected next season, the Blues are in a great position and will hope to fend off any interest from Madrid in two of their most important players and continue to build a strong group to challenge for honours.

However, with Costa having his own issues in January when he was dropped amid talk of a possible big-money move to China, he’d be well advised to not welcome the idea in any shape or form of players like Hazard and Courtois swapping London for the Spanish capital this summer.